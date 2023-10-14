Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war

'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk07:37
'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics08:50
- Now Playing
Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war02:36
- UP NEXT
Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war06:02
'Nobody is in charge.': GOP reaps humiliating disarray from seeds of anti-government grandstanding09:10
'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas10:48
On the brink of Gaza invasion, Israel considers strategy to 'crush and destroy' Hamas07:17
Failure: Republicans unable to meet challenge of difficult days as Israel crisis intensifies06:39
'We stayed silent, we held hands, we prayed.': Israeli music festival survivor's harrowing story06:10
Israeli reservists set aside politics for massive mobilization to bolster IDF02:48
'New era of superpower competition' casts Hamas terror in a different light than previous attacks04:53
'Massive screw-up': Despite Israeli unity in face of Hamas terror, reckoning likely for Netanyahu06:18
'Hour by hour': U.S. actively engaged with Israelis on hostage recovery05:39
How McCarthy's ejection is an opportunity for moderate Republicans to save Congress and the GOP03:02
'Staggering deceit': Bogus Trump property valuations laid bare at fraud trial05:42
'We never talk about subs!': Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports10:40
GOP gerrymandering hits a wall in Alabama as court forces a fair map; Other states see hope02:09
Republican disarray keeps Santos secure despite mounting legal trouble01:54
Students fight to defend school against takeover by fringe religious ideology07:35
Far-right Christian dominionists target schools, civic offices in Texas08:08
'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk07:37
'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics08:50
- Now Playing
Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war02:36
- UP NEXT
Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war06:02
'Nobody is in charge.': GOP reaps humiliating disarray from seeds of anti-government grandstanding09:10
'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas10:48
Play All