IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Henry Kissinger, foreign policy advisor to multiple presidents, dead at 100

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Fake news-prone Musk embraces another debunked conspiracy theory

    03:41

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

  • Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

    04:26

  • What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • The wheels are coming off the Ron DeSantis campaign

    02:36

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

    08:06

  • Ideology or naiveté?: New attack on voting rights could test Roberts on racial reality

    08:52

  • 'I don't think they're irreconcilable': Bowman looks to bridge Israel/Gaza divide among constituents

    08:31

  • Parallel hearings expose Trump's special treatment by the courts

    11:30

  • Some Democratic leaders challenged by constituents' split over Israel/Gaza

    05:33

  • Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism

    03:48

  • Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar

    06:09

  • In GOP primary, second place is either worthless or Donald Trump's worst nightmare

    04:35

  • Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay

    04:18

  • Top ethics Democrat expects Santos expulsion from Congress by 'Wednesday following Thanksgiving' 

    06:37

  • 'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan

    09:01

  • Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail

    03:25

  • 'Same clown car, different driver': Speaker switch fails to improve GOP governing ability

    05:49

  • Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation

    10:25

Alex Wagner Tonight

Henry Kissinger, foreign policy advisor to multiple presidents, dead at 100

04:24

Henry Kissinger, who served Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford and was consulted by presidents of both parties on international issues throughout his life, has died at the age 100. Lester Holt reports.Nov. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Henry Kissinger, foreign policy advisor to multiple presidents, dead at 100

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Fake news-prone Musk embraces another debunked conspiracy theory

    03:41

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

  • Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

    04:26

  • What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • The wheels are coming off the Ron DeSantis campaign

    02:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All