  Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate

    07:30
    Harris rips Florida going soft on slavery; DeSantis seeks GOP favor, attacks black history

    05:56
    Alabama GOP invites court smackdown; defies order to draw fair map

    06:36

  How Biden can harness the anger behind the 'summer of strikes' to beat Trump

    06:21

  McCarthy burned by reported promise to placate crabby Trump by expunging impeachments

    04:08

  'Poisoning the well': Florida middle schoolers to be dragged into DeSantis' war on history

    09:18

  How to understand the federal statutes cited in Donald Trump's latest target letter

    05:18

  Leadership vacuum keeps GOP servile to Trump despite mounting disgrace

    04:47

  Trump's court defense exposes insincerity of his public protestations

    04:29

  State prosecutors begin to pick apart Trump's fake elector house of cards

    08:15

  'The very center of the entire conspiracy': Raskin hails DOJ progress in Trump probe

    07:20

  Trump supporter faces voter fraud charges, following ironic pattern

    02:24

  Civil rights dominoes set to fall as conservative activists get Supreme Court's message

    07:54

  New targets suggest new indictments likely in Trump cases: new reports

    09:12

  Signs (and calendar) point to a hot indictment summer for Trump

    02:10

  'Clowns': GOP primary a fruitless exercise in shadow of Trump's dominance

    08:06

  'Complete disrespect': Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, rages at media execs over impasse

    09:27

  'Summer of strikes' threatens to bring Hollywood to a grinding halt

    02:16

  GOP candidates court anti-abortion crowd; count on mass amnesia for general election

    07:35

  Conspiratorial election denial bad for business pillow guy learns; GOP does damage control

    03:49

Harris rips Florida going soft on slavery; DeSantis seeks GOP favor, attacks black history

05:56

Vice President Kamala Harris went to Florida to speak out against a change in the state school curriculum that emphasizes the benefits of slavery to the enslaved, a disturbing statement on what politically ambitious Governor Ron DeSantis sees as helpful in his quest for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trymaine Lee, MSNBC correspondent and host of the Into America podcast, joins to discuss. July 22, 2023

