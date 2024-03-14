Hard truth: Why the dismissal of some Georgia charges is not as good as it sounds for Trump

The judge overseeing the criminal RICO case in Georgia against Donald Trump and his associates dismissed several of the charges, including a few against Donald Trump. Melissa Redmon, former Fulton County, Georgia deputy district attorney, explains the legal reasons for the dismissals and why it's not the good news for Donald Trump that it would seem to be on its face. March 14, 2024