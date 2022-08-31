IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Group tries to nit pick typography to stop popular abortion state ballot measure

    Energized women voters send GOP candidates scrambling to conceal unpopular abortion views

  • New donations expose school board's disingenuous policy on 'In God We Trust' signs

  • Water crisis in Jackson, MS is decades in the making

  • Implications of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit quiet Trump cheering section

  • Human intelligence sources included in classifications of documents sought from Trump

  • Accused scammer's access to Mar-a-Lago highlights club's lax security

  • Why some legal experts think a Trump indictment is inevitable

  • Is that everything? Questions linger after Trump's brazen lying about returning documents 

  • Mention of 'obstruction' in Mar-a-Lago search affidavit compounds Trump's legal peril

  • White House points to growth in manufacturing jobs in tandem with student debt relief plan

  • Christian nationalists target school boards to advance agenda

  • White House's Klain expands on Biden's MAGA 'semi-fascism' remarks

  • Mobile phone company makes mission of Christian nationalism in schools

  • Abortion rights motivates women voters as state restrictions spread

  • The message that helped deliver this key election for Democrat Pat Ryan

  • Black women, a key Biden constituency, carry highest student loan burden

  • 'Bring it on!': Warren unbowed by GOP attacks on widely popular student loan debt relief

  • Sen. Warren bullish on Democrats holding the Senate; cites litany of accomplishments

  • Convictions in Whitmer kidnap plot a big win for rule of law against right-wing threats

Alex Wagner Tonight

Group tries to nit pick typography to stop popular abortion state ballot measure

Alex Wagner reports on a popular ballot initiative to add abortion rights to the Michigan state constitution and an effort by abortion rights opponents to block the measure because the words on the petition are too close together.Aug. 31, 2022

Play All