IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Anti-abortion activists take page from environmentalist playbook to target abortion pills

    04:46

  • Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards

    05:12

  • Twitter abruptly suspends journalists who cover Elon Musk

    01:13

  • McCarthy struggles to muster supporter; Trump weakness stirs potential challengers

    03:39

  • Feds allege Etsy shop used as front for smuggling sanctioned weapons parts to Russia

    02:51

  • 'Epidemic of loneliness' and isolating effects of online culture eyed as American ailment

    02:50

  • Murphy senses shift for anti-gun violence movement as voters lose patience with inaction

    06:26

  • Rep. Gallego still considering challenging Sinema for Senate in 2024

    02:38

  • Boehner speaks at event honoring Pelosi; gesture contrasts with current divided politics

    01:40

  • DeSantis doubles down on Covid paranoia; Vaccine-rejecting GOP suffers higher death rate

    06:16

  • Republican war on Covid science, vaccines shows in higher death rate from Covid

    04:32

  • Meadows texts show alarming number of GOP lawmakers addled by conspiracy theories

    09:18

  • How Russia is gaming a prisoner exchange for American Paul Whelan

    08:15

  • Respect the base: Sinema's move ignore popularity of her former party's policies

    05:17

  • The real reason Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party

    06:30

  • Team Trump accepts defeat on special master stall tactic; more documents found

    03:30

  • NYT workers walk off job in 'shot across the bow' of what could come

    04:21

  • 'Really hard choice': Biden admin faced tough decisions in Griner release exchange

    06:47

Alex Wagner Tonight

Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis

02:37

Mark Leibovich, staff writer for the Atlantic, talks with Alex Wagner about how the idea of Ron DeSantis running against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024 may look good to Republicans on paper, but those who know DeSantis beyond his political stunts say he is not up to the job. Dec. 16, 2022

  • Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Anti-abortion activists take page from environmentalist playbook to target abortion pills

    04:46

  • Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards

    05:12

  • Twitter abruptly suspends journalists who cover Elon Musk

    01:13

  • McCarthy struggles to muster supporter; Trump weakness stirs potential challengers

    03:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All