IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge
March 29, 202407:47

  • Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08
  • Now Playing

    GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money

    07:53

  • Sexual violence increasing as criminal gangs prey on women trapped at the border

    11:29

  • Brazen power grab: Right-wing Supreme Court 'dripping contempt for federal regulation'

    06:35

  • Judge shopping scheme backfires on anti-abortion activists with 'embarrassing' case in Supreme Court

    06:18

  • 'Post-Roe underground' helps women in abortion ban states access abortion pills

    06:57

  • 'Clown show': Another resignation as dysfunction and disunity plague House GOP

    02:43

  • Did Garland blow it? Bottom-up process questioned as Trump deploys stall strategy

    08:21

  • Why Trump's properties can't save him from his massive bond problem

    08:12

  • 'It's really just about control': GOP stops hiding agenda targeting women 

    08:26

  • Trump judge sparks outcry with bizarre requests in classified documents case

    06:12

  • Trump becomes the butt of Biden jokes as legal bills he can't afford erode rich guy image

    05:24

  • Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline

    12:00

  • Trump's abysmal record on environment costs him climate voters; Biden announces new emissions rule

    08:04

  • Kushner undeterred by 'appearance of conflict' in overseas development deal

    07:20

  • Americans wise to Trump's rhetorical tricks recognize his threat; Trump excuses ring hollow

    10:29

  • You need to see how much worse Trump is now: Glasser

    05:43

  • 'Slow creep': Expectations of a Trump autocracy marked by cronies and self-dealing

    07:08

  • Criminal prosecution of Trump finally pushes past Fani Willis sideshow

    06:56

Alex Wagner Tonight

GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

07:47

Some Republican members of Congress have become so lost in conspiracy theories, grievance narratives and knee-jerk partisan spite that they're failing to recognize the national interest in restoring the function of a major U.S. port, even when, as is the case for Rep. Dan Meuser, the port is key to a major portion of their home state economy. Former Senator Clair McCaskill and civil rights attorney Charles Coleman discuss with Alex Wagner. March 29, 2024

  • Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08
  • Now Playing

    GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money

    07:53

  • Sexual violence increasing as criminal gangs prey on women trapped at the border

    11:29

  • Brazen power grab: Right-wing Supreme Court 'dripping contempt for federal regulation'

    06:35

  • Judge shopping scheme backfires on anti-abortion activists with 'embarrassing' case in Supreme Court

    06:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All