GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

Some Republican members of Congress have become so lost in conspiracy theories, grievance narratives and knee-jerk partisan spite that they're failing to recognize the national interest in restoring the function of a major U.S. port, even when, as is the case for Rep. Dan Meuser, the port is key to a major portion of their home state economy. Former Senator Clair McCaskill and civil rights attorney Charles Coleman discuss with Alex Wagner. March 29, 2024