GOP nominates candidate tainted by 'ballot harvesting mules' scandal
March 7, 202404:31

Alex Wagner Tonight

GOP nominates candidate tainted by 'ballot harvesting mules' scandal

Alex Wagner looks at two of the extremist candidates Republicans have nominated to be members of Congress, including Mark Harris of North Carolina, whose previous election was upended by an actual voter fraud scandal.March 7, 2024

