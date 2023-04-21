IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Disgraced TN legislator quits over conduct ignored by a leadership targeting Tennessee 3

    02:25
    GOP makes radical government overreach as popular support shrinks

    03:59
    Democrats get wise to standing up to GOP minority tyranny

    09:41

  • Lindell on the hook for $5M after losing his own bet on bogus 2020 data

    03:27

  • Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

    03:52

  • History's bad intentions reflected in 'stand your ground' shootings

    04:20

  • The better Republicans get to know Ron DeSantis, the less they like him

    09:42

  • Some Republicans resist repeal of ban on unmarried couples living together

    01:47

  • Willis attack on fake Georgia electors' lawyer raises intrigue about new developments

    04:21

  • 'Stand your ground' makes dangerous mix of guns and fear of young Black men

    04:30

  • Series of GOP losses and humiliations threaten right-wing bubble

    10:26

  • New app helps conservatives keep track of all the "woke" things they're trying to cancel

    02:15

  • Latest Clarence Thomas scandal may be too big to blow over

    06:00

  • John Leguizamo pushes back on effort to erase Latin contributions from U.S. history

    11:50

  • NRA boos Mike Pence; Timid non-Trump GOP candidates literally phone it in

    02:16

  • As many as 1,000 children separated from families by Trump are U.S.-born citizens: NYT

    02:58

  • Close to parody but not funny: Al Franken remarks on the state of Republican politics 

    07:48

  • Trump deposed in NYAG case accusing him of 'staggering' business fraud

    09:48

  • Fox News withheld audio recordings in Dominion case: lawyer for former Fox News producer

    10:59

  • Newly revealed audio shows Trump camp's early fixation on Jan. 6

    01:32

Alex Wagner Tonight

GOP makes radical government overreach as popular support shrinks

03:59

Alex Wagner reports on the extreme legislation Republicans are pushing across the U.S. as gerrymandered districts make them unaccountable to a majority of voters for unpopular policies.April 21, 2023

