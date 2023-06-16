GOP 'lust to be mean to fellow human beings' manifests in DeSantis, Abbott migrant stunts

Tim Miller, writer-at-large for The Bulwark, talks with Alex Wagner about Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott making a show of their cruelty with the stunt of sending migrants to out-of-state cities, making pawns of human beings to score cheap political points with the Republican base. June 16, 2023