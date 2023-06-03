IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Revelation of Trump audio recording renews public focus on Bedminster

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    GOP frantic to pull political strings to get Trump out of trouble, gin up Biden scandal

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    With renaming of Ft. Bragg, purge of Confederate base names more than half complete

    01:29

  • Complexities of a RICO case seen in wide-ranging Georgia investigation of Trump

    10:39

  • What the latest Trump tapes twist is all about and why it matters

    07:15

  • Trump targeting of truth-tellers eyed in probe of effort to subvert election with Big Lie

    07:35

  • 'Our governor is a job-killing moron': DeSantis immigration policy threatens state economy

    05:00

  • Lordy! Special counsel reportedly has audio of Trump talking about secret document he kept

    06:23

  • 'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal

    08:53

  • House passes debt ceiling bill in push to avoid economic catastrophe

    04:39

  • Trump reportedly building revenge list against feds investigating him

    05:23

  • Trump, DeSantis candidacies fail to deter crowd of 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls

    02:24

  • Trump's lawyers reportedly beginning to turn on each other

    07:49

  • Debt deal moves to next stage with McCarthy likely to rely on lots of Democratic votes

    03:57

  • New abortion ban passes despite resistance from the only five women in the state senate

    02:20

  • New reporting on documents moved at Mar-a-Lago suggests shape of case against Trump

    09:51

  • DeSantis attempts to redefine Trump to make room for himself on GOP's right wing

    07:56

  • A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril

    02:37

  • First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped

    09:13

  • DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful

    07:48

Alex Wagner Tonight

GOP frantic to pull political strings to get Trump out of trouble, gin up Biden scandal

02:51

Alex Wagner looks at multiple ways that Congressional Republicans using their political power to find ways to interfere in the investigations of Donald Trump, search for ways to attack President Biden, and possibly even start yet another investigation of Hillary Clinton. June 3, 2023

  • Revelation of Trump audio recording renews public focus on Bedminster

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    GOP frantic to pull political strings to get Trump out of trouble, gin up Biden scandal

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    With renaming of Ft. Bragg, purge of Confederate base names more than half complete

    01:29

  • Complexities of a RICO case seen in wide-ranging Georgia investigation of Trump

    10:39

  • What the latest Trump tapes twist is all about and why it matters

    07:15

  • Trump targeting of truth-tellers eyed in probe of effort to subvert election with Big Lie

    07:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All