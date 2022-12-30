IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    GOP flouting of congressional norms in Trump era likely to backfire in new Congress

Alex Wagner Tonight

GOP flouting of congressional norms in Trump era likely to backfire in new Congress

04:43

Heidi Przybyla, correspondent for Politico, talks with Nicolle Wallace about the Biden White House throwing the breaks on early Republican requests for information in investigations that don't exist yet, and how the Republican disregard for congressional investigations during the Trump era is likely to haunt them as they try to use their control of the House to make trouble for President Biden. Dec. 30, 2022

