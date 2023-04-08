IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    GOP drifts farther from U.S. voters on abortion as their aims make pregnancy less safe

Alex Wagner Tonight

GOP drifts farther from U.S. voters on abortion as their aims make pregnancy less safe

Ali Velshi looks at how Republicans are continuing to rush headlong after their goal of banning all abortions everywhere in the United States even as American voters as well as medical professionals reject that goal.April 8, 2023

