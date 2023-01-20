IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCarthy plays hostage game with U.S. economy despite threat from caucus he can't control 

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    GOP digs hole with debt ceiling stunt; White House looks to highlight specific cuts

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling

    07:29

  • Santos engages brazen hypocrisy embracing Republican anti-LGBTQ agenda

    02:08

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05

  • Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

    01:58

  • DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education

    09:57

  • Garland's past and politics offer insights as Trump investigations ripen

    06:35

  • Officials see election complaints shift from political tactic to inspiring violence

    08:04

  • Fossil fuel industry takes gaslighting to new level with dark money campaign

    04:11

  • List of Republicans committing voter fraud continues to grow

    04:01

  • As fishy finances come into focus, Santos' lies find comfortable surroundings 

    04:25

  • Republicans insult their voters with bogus controversies like gas stoves: Mehdi Hasan

    03:57

  • Politically intimidated Garland overcompensates with Biden special counsel: Hasan

    07:15

  • DeSantis accomplishes fear, confusion and publicity, but not so much election security

    01:44

Alex Wagner Tonight

GOP digs hole with debt ceiling stunt; White House looks to highlight specific cuts

05:01

Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary, talks with Alex Wagner about the political game Kevin McCarthy hopes to play with the debt ceiling by holding the U.S. economy hostage, and the White House plan to make Americans aware of the unpopular cuts Republicans intend to make. Jan. 20, 2023

  • McCarthy plays hostage game with U.S. economy despite threat from caucus he can't control 

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    GOP digs hole with debt ceiling stunt; White House looks to highlight specific cuts

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling

    07:29

  • Santos engages brazen hypocrisy embracing Republican anti-LGBTQ agenda

    02:08

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All