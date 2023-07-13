IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

GOP candidates court anti-abortion crowd; count on mass amnesia for general election

07:35

Former Senator Claire McCaskill talks with Alex Wagner about the peculiar political calculation many Republican candidates are making by cozying up to the anti-abortion movement even though polls show most Americans support abortion rights, especially women voters who are key to winning elections. Apparently the hope is that voters will simply forget about the Republican primary by the time the general election happens. July 13, 2023

