IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

    06:39
  • UP NEXT

    Leading candidates' baggage complicates GOP search for new speaker

    04:38

  • 'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'

    08:22

  • For modern Republican House speakers, ignominy is part of the job

    02:34

  • Kevin McCarthy learns the hard way: 'You cannot appease the mob'

    05:48

  • Mute challenge: Judge hammers Trump with gag order for attacks on court staff

    08:43

  • McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him

    05:52

  • 'He's got a lot of dirt': Trump codefendant in plea deal could be key asset for prosecutors

    07:59

  • 'A big deal': How a Georgia bail bondsman became the first Trump codefendant to take a plea deal

    05:47

  • 'Like a deck of delay cards': Theme emerges in Trump legal tactics: drag it out

    05:26

  • 'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing

    05:39

  • 'It's insane!': Buttigieg blasts 'upside down' House GOP's damaging shutdown, dithering impeachment

    09:14

  • Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue

    06:03

  • 'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster

    06:07

  • Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

    03:12

  • 'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's

    02:47

  • Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag

    05:20

  • 'Devastating': Trump suffers potentially catastrophic loss in court; Judge 'furious'

    11:24

  • Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW

    08:29

  • New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

    10:01

Alex Wagner Tonight

GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

06:39

Even as a small number of extremist Republicans have blown up the House GOP, a similar number could just as easily agree to work with Democrats to make the extremists irrelevant. With the search for a new Republican speaker ongoing, Democrats are watchful for someone they can work with, and wary of anyone who would set them up to take the fall for bad ideas. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, discusses with Alex Wagner. Oct. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

    06:39
  • UP NEXT

    Leading candidates' baggage complicates GOP search for new speaker

    04:38

  • 'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'

    08:22

  • For modern Republican House speakers, ignominy is part of the job

    02:34

  • Kevin McCarthy learns the hard way: 'You cannot appease the mob'

    05:48

  • Mute challenge: Judge hammers Trump with gag order for attacks on court staff

    08:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All