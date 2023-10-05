GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

Even as a small number of extremist Republicans have blown up the House GOP, a similar number could just as easily agree to work with Democrats to make the extremists irrelevant. With the search for a new Republican speaker ongoing, Democrats are watchful for someone they can work with, and wary of anyone who would set them up to take the fall for bad ideas. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, discusses with Alex Wagner. Oct. 5, 2023