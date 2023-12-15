Giuliani's race to rock bottom sets stage for pending Trump trials

As a jury deliberates about how much Rudy Giuliani should have to pay Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss for lying about their role in the 2020 election in Georgia and turning their lives upside down with conspiracy theories that made them the subject of terror at the hands of the MAGA mob, Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel and host of the Prosecuting Donald Trump podcast talks with Alex Wagner about how this piece of Donald Trump's big lie fits into upcoming criminal cases against Trump. Dec. 15, 2023