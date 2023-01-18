IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Garland's past and politics offer insights as Trump investigations ripen

Alex Wagner Tonight

Garland's past and politics offer insights as Trump investigations ripen

06:35

Ankush Khardori, former federal prosecutor and contributing writer to Politico, talks with Alex Wagner about how Attorney General Merrick Garland's career and political history inform his handling of investigations into Donald Trump on multiple fronts and now President Biden's past handling of classified documents. Jan. 18, 2023

