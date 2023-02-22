IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    From gerrymandering to abortion rights, huge stakes in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio train crash crisis highlights need for safety net GOP seeks to cut

    06:44

  • Fox News exposed for disingenuous coverage of Trump's Big Lie

    06:43

  • Court brief exposes Fox News fear of fickle, Trump-supporting audience

    04:40

  • Feds bust company using child labor to clean meatpacking plants

    02:02

  • Self-driving software problems prompt recall of some Tesla vehicles

    01:18

  • Portions of Georgia grand jury report cite suspicions of false testimony

    07:44

  • Did the Pentagon use a jet to shoot down a hobby group's balloon?

    06:03

  • New report raises questions about indicted former FBI spy chief's Russia contacts

    06:08

  • Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows received DOJ subpoena in January: reports

    05:13

  • Democrats look for opportunities to secure democracy against GOP election deniers

    05:52

  • DeSantis retrograde war on education, social progress stirs protest in Florida capital

    08:54

  • 'Wrongheaded on many levels': Lofgren knocks Pence foot-dragging on DOJ subpoena

    05:07

  • Outside of balloon spotlight, Chinese hacks threaten U.S. infrastructure, security

    08:19

  • Biden judicial pick makes history in more ways than one

    01:36

  • DOJ argues crime-fraud exception to force Trump lawyer's testimony

    04:48

  • Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    04:35

  • Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06

  • Trump lawyers turn over more classified material, including digital copies

    02:50

  • Biden orders downing of flying object over Alaska

    05:31

Alex Wagner Tonight

From gerrymandering to abortion rights, huge stakes in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

03:34

Alex Wagner reports on what is at stake in an election to replace a retiring Wisconsin Supreme Court justice that could shift the court away from its current conservative majority.Feb. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    From gerrymandering to abortion rights, huge stakes in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio train crash crisis highlights need for safety net GOP seeks to cut

    06:44

  • Fox News exposed for disingenuous coverage of Trump's Big Lie

    06:43

  • Court brief exposes Fox News fear of fickle, Trump-supporting audience

    04:40

  • Feds bust company using child labor to clean meatpacking plants

    02:02

  • Self-driving software problems prompt recall of some Tesla vehicles

    01:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All