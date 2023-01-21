Fox News, at apex of 'ecosystem of disinformation,' faces potential legal comeuppance

Jeremy Peters, media and politics reporter for The New York Times, and David Plouffe, former Obama campaign manager, about the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, for which Rupert Murdoch is sitting for a two-day deposition, and the corrosive effect Fox News has had on U.S. politics and Murdoch's media empire has had on politics around the world. Jan. 21, 2023