IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump

    05:55
  • Now Playing

    Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win

    10:03

  • Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

    10:55

  • Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

    09:40

  • Dominion lawyer who won $787 million settlement on ‘The Beat’

    07:59

  • Fox News surrender: $700M+ payout for ‘lies’ breaks records

    11:40

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch and Fox surrendered. Truth won big. Rupert lost.

    17:54

  • Fox agrees to $787.5 million settlement with Dominion

    02:34

  • Series of GOP losses and humiliations threaten right-wing bubble

    10:26

  • Dominion Voting Systems lead attorney: Today really was a day of vindication, a little bittersweet

    04:47

  • Murdoch caves: Fox News paying $787.5 million amid damaging evidence

    08:02

  • Fox News paying $787.5 million after Murdoch, Hannity admissions

    12:07

  • 'The truth matters': Dominion and Fox News settle for $787 million

    03:10

  • Murdoch, Hannity, Tucker face witness stand after bombshell admissions

    09:48

  • Jury selected for Fox News and Dominion defamation lawsuit

    02:45

  • Fox-Dominion defamation case delayed

    02:32

  • Judge: Fox-Dominion trial to begin Tuesday

    02:59

  • Start of trial in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News delayed

    00:34

  • Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed

    00:22

Alex Wagner Tonight

Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

03:52

Alex Wagner looks at the hundreds of millions of dollars Fox was forced to pay out to Dominion Voting Systems in the context of accountability for those rejected the outcome of the 2020 election, including over 1000 January 6 rioters and with increasing likelihood, Donald Trump himself. April 20, 2023

  • Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump

    05:55
  • Now Playing

    Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win

    10:03

  • Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

    10:55

  • Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

    09:40

  • Dominion lawyer who won $787 million settlement on ‘The Beat’

    07:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All