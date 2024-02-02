IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Former Trump CFO talking to prosecutors about perjury plea deal: NYT

10:52

Alex Wagner relays breaking news from The New York Times that Allen Weisselberg, Donald Trump's former long time finance chief is negotiating a deal with Manhattan prosecutors that would involve pleading guilty to perjury for testimony he gave in Trump's civil fraud trial. Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for The New York Times, and Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney join to discuss.Feb. 2, 2024

