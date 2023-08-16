IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Kanye publicist named in Trump Georgia case; could mean justice for election workers

Alex Wagner Tonight

Former Kanye publicist named in Trump Georgia case; could mean justice for election workers

04:24

In one of the more bizarre episodes in the effort by Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia, a series of Trump supporters, including a former publicist for Kanye West, allegedly tried to convince election worker Ruby Freeman to lie about tampering with the vote count. Freeman and her mother would suffer significant harassment as targets of Trump "stolen election" conspiracy theories. Alex Wagner outlines the story and the attention it receives in the new indictment of Trump and his associates in Georgia. Aug. 16, 2023

