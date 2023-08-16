Former Kanye publicist named in Trump Georgia case; could mean justice for election workers

In one of the more bizarre episodes in the effort by Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia, a series of Trump supporters, including a former publicist for Kanye West, allegedly tried to convince election worker Ruby Freeman to lie about tampering with the vote count. Freeman and her mother would suffer significant harassment as targets of Trump "stolen election" conspiracy theories. Alex Wagner outlines the story and the attention it receives in the new indictment of Trump and his associates in Georgia. Aug. 16, 2023