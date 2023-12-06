IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors

    03:00

  • New task force aims to bolster U.S. institutions against Trump threat

    08:38

  • Trump's past 'bad acts' come back to haunt him in federal election subversion case

    03:35
    For voters missing the clues to Trump's autocratic bent, his surrogates make it clear

    04:15
    Data may be best defense against new attacks on maternal health program for Black women

    05:30

  • Supreme Court poised to engage next phase of billionaire's conservative agenda

    04:22

  • Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Trump spins economic fairy tale; counts on voters with short memories

    07:08

  • Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26

  • Henry Kissinger, foreign policy advisor to multiple presidents, dead at 100

    04:24

  • Fake news-prone Musk embraces another debunked conspiracy theory

    03:41

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

  • Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

    04:26

  • What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • The wheels are coming off the Ron DeSantis campaign

    02:36

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

    08:06

  • Ideology or naiveté?: New attack on voting rights could test Roberts on racial reality

    08:52

  • 'I don't think they're irreconcilable': Bowman looks to bridge Israel/Gaza divide among constituents

    08:31

  • Parallel hearings expose Trump's special treatment by the courts

    11:30

Alex Wagner Tonight

For voters missing the clues to Trump's autocratic bent, his surrogates make it clear

04:15

Alex Wagner looks back at Donald Trump's past praise for autocrats in what should have been important clues before he was even president. But now that Trump wants another term in office, ostensible members of his next administration make his authoritarian ambitions abundantly clear.Dec. 6, 2023

