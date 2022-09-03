IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    For civil rights community, defending democracy mirrors fight for voting rights

For civil rights community, defending democracy mirrors fight for voting rights

07:31

Damon Hewitt, executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, talks with Alex Wagner about President Biden's speech on the threat to democracy in the United States, and what defending democracy means in practical terms, particularly for civil rights advocates who are already engaged in a fight to preserve voting rights.Sept. 3, 2022

