IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida teachers afraid, confused as DeSantis politicizes curriculum

    10:53
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative group pushes to shift public schools to Christian nationalist principles

    06:42

  • 'Bonkers crop' of GOP candidates undercuts typical midterm advantage for opposition

    02:18

  • How does Utah's anti-trans law work? Secret investigations of kindergarten records.

    03:31

  • 'To connect, not to divide': Buttigieg on outreach to the right and helpful infrastructure

    11:28

  • What Trump Org CFO Weisselberg's guilty plea in fraud case means for Donald Trump

    08:31

  • New Florida teacher training aims to indoctrinate educators with conservative ideology

    08:04

  • New Florida teacher training downplays role of slavery in U.S. history

    08:48

  • DeSantis imposes extreme culture war framing on nuanced U.S. civics

    03:11

  • Biden cancels billions in student debt from scammy school; further relief being considered

    03:03

  • Stakes likely too high for public to see Trump search warrant affidavit

    01:48

  • Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP

    08:22

  • 'The Republicans have become a cult': Rep. Kinzinger on escaping and saving the GOP

    09:33

  • Welcome, Alex Wagner! What a time to host a prime time news show!

    04:29

Alex Wagner Tonight

Florida teachers afraid, confused as DeSantis politicizes curriculum

10:53

Alex Wagner travels to Florida to talk with Don Falls, a teacher who has joined a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis' "Stop Woke Act" that has put teachers in fear of being punish for teaching factual history, and Jennifer Jenkins, a school board member who has personally experienced the threats and intimidation by Republican activists using culture war excuses as cover for a political power grab.Aug. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Florida teachers afraid, confused as DeSantis politicizes curriculum

    10:53
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative group pushes to shift public schools to Christian nationalist principles

    06:42

  • 'Bonkers crop' of GOP candidates undercuts typical midterm advantage for opposition

    02:18

  • How does Utah's anti-trans law work? Secret investigations of kindergarten records.

    03:31

  • 'To connect, not to divide': Buttigieg on outreach to the right and helpful infrastructure

    11:28

  • What Trump Org CFO Weisselberg's guilty plea in fraud case means for Donald Trump

    08:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All