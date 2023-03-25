IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class

Alex Wagner Tonight

Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class

01:40

Alex Wagner relays reporting of the cancellation of a U.S. government class at Eastern Florida State College after a student felt "discomfort" over a discussion of civil rights, seen as an indication of the successful terrorizing of the Florida academic system by Ron DeSantis even with his "Stop WOKE Act" yet to be implemented.March 25, 2023

    Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class

