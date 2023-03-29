IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art

Alex Wagner Tonight

Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art

Ali Velshi reports on how a single Florida parent's complaint got a Disney movie about Ruby Bridges removed from a class curriculum, and a new bill moving through Florida's legislature that would ban a book statewide from a single parental objection. March 29, 2023

    Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art

