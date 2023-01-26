IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida county officials look to re-erect Confederate monument at courthouse

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Facebook ignores risk of Trump inciting violence with lifting of ban

    07:41

  • U.S. classified document 'spillage' issue plain after Pence documents also discovered

    08:27

  • Why a Georgia D.A. investigating Trump wants to keep grand jury's report sealed

    05:07

  • Shootings bring new terror to Asian-American community already facing racism, violence 

    05:59

  • Trump record on Covid may be insufficiently delusional for the GOP base

    02:31

  • Fox News, at apex of 'ecosystem of disinformation,' faces potential legal comeuppance

    10:46

  • Backlash against anti-abortion laws produces new legal strategies, more secure rights

    06:32

  • McCarthy plays hostage game with U.S. economy despite threat from caucus he can't control 

    05:19

  • GOP digs hole with debt ceiling stunt; White House looks to highlight specific cuts

    05:01

  • Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling

    07:29

  • Santos engages in brazen hypocrisy embracing Republican anti-LGBTQ agenda

    02:08

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05

  • Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

    01:58

  • DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education

    09:57

  • Garland's past and politics offer insights as Trump investigations ripen

    06:35

Alex Wagner Tonight

Florida county officials look to re-erect Confederate monument at courthouse

01:55

Alex Wagner reports on members of the Manatee County, Florida Board of Commissioners, at the encouragement of local Republicans, hoping to re-install a memorial to the Confederacy that was torn down in 2017. Jan. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Florida county officials look to re-erect Confederate monument at courthouse

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Facebook ignores risk of Trump inciting violence with lifting of ban

    07:41

  • U.S. classified document 'spillage' issue plain after Pence documents also discovered

    08:27

  • Why a Georgia D.A. investigating Trump wants to keep grand jury's report sealed

    05:07

  • Shootings bring new terror to Asian-American community already facing racism, violence 

    05:59

  • Trump record on Covid may be insufficiently delusional for the GOP base

    02:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All