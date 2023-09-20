IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Flipping Kavanaugh: What's really behind Alabama's gerrymandering gambit

Alex Wagner shares new reporting from the Alabama Political Reporter that Alabama Republicans are defying a Supreme Court order to draw a fair congressional district map on purpose to return the case to the Supreme Court with the expectation that Justice Brett Kavanaugh will carry their cause of ending the Voting Rights Act. Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate and author of "Lady Justice," joins to discuss. Sept. 20, 2023

