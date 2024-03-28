IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money
March 28, 202407:53
Alex Wagner Tonight

Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money

07:53

As Donald Trump rolls out another cringey grift, selling branded copies of the Bible, new reporting shows how even money that is not designated as going to Trump often ends up in Trump's pocket - or his lawyers' pockets. Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor discusses with Alex Wagner. March 28, 2024

