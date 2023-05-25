First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped

A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril02:37
- Now Playing
First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped09:13
- UP NEXT
DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful07:48
DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies04:33
As legislative session ends, Texas ignores gun violence crisis for culture war issues04:17
Is the special counsel poised for a Trump indictment or just 'playing with his food'?11:14
Final test for New College graduates: resisting DeSantis manipulations07:01
D.A. Fani Willis security precautions suggest big fish indictment in the offing08:24
New College class of 2023 celebrates graduation on their own terms04:05
Amid DeSantis attacks, Disney cancels massive development plans in Florida01:59
House GOP appears to have reached 'nastiness' goal set by Gingrich06:30
Gun violence is top health concern among Americans: poll02:19
Jordan's choice of witnesses raises questions about right-wing extremism within the FBI09:06
Boosted by gerrymandering, GOP forces 12-week abortion ban on North Carolina09:08
Conservative clique of judges increasingly seen as unconcerned with judicial propriety06:19
GOP tries to prop up Durham report dud with attack on Adam Schiff04:32
A.I. company C.E.O. asks Congress for regulatory help before things 'go quite wrong'02:39
Crucial local elections take shape in Kentucky and Pennsylvania09:08
White House keeps positive face on debt ceiling despite GOP threats09:45
Group associated with conservative activist spent $183 million in one year: NYT03:07
A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril02:37
- Now Playing
First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped09:13
- UP NEXT
DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful07:48
DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies04:33
As legislative session ends, Texas ignores gun violence crisis for culture war issues04:17
Is the special counsel poised for a Trump indictment or just 'playing with his food'?11:14
Play All