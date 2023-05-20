IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Final test for New College graduates: resisting DeSantis manipulations

07:01

Civil rights activist Maya Wiley, the guest speaker at the alternative commencement ceremony for the graduating class at New College of Florida, talks with Alex Wagner about her admiration for the community the students have created and the strength of their resolve to resist right wing indoctrination by Ron DeSantis who tried to turn their graduation into a political statement. May 20, 2023

