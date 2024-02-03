IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fani Willis unyielding amid Trump co-defendant's misconduct accusations, GOP predation 

Alex Wagner Tonight

Fani Willis unyielding amid Trump co-defendant's misconduct accusations, GOP predation 

In response to misconduct allegations by Donald Trump criminal co-defendant Mike Roman, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis acknowledged a personal relationship with the special prosecutor she hired for the case, Nathan Wade, but laid out a litany of reasons why that is immaterial to her prosecution of Trump and his associates. Alex Wagner reports on the Willis filing and the growing Republican political restlessness to undermine Willis and the Trump case. Feb. 3, 2024

