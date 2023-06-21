Facts dismantle GOP effort to generate 'false sense of symmetry' between Trump and Biden

Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year06:06
- Now Playing
Facts dismantle GOP effort to generate 'false sense of symmetry' between Trump and Biden02:52
- UP NEXT
'An ungovernable client': Chatty Trump is a defense attorney's worst nightmare02:09
Republicans throw 'absolute fit' that DOJ isn't biased enough in their favor06:36
Eastman faces potential disbarment and more for role in Trump scheme to subvert election02:13
Gaetz hosted odd, fake January 6 hearing on Trump's indictment day05:51
Disgraced former NYPD chief Kerik sought millions for election subversion scheme04:44
'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police08:32
Loyalty to Trump puts GOP in opposition to rule of law03:40
GOP 'lust to be mean to fellow human beings' manifests in DeSantis, Abbott migrant stunts09:03
Trump shouts, 'Food for everyone!', does not buy food for anyone: report03:30
Teacher ordered to stop 'illegal' lesson; racism 'too heavy to discuss,' student complains03:19
'Goldilocks documents': How to try an Espionage Act case without spilling national secrets08:37
Why the 'alarming' inexperience of the Trump judge in the classified documents case matters07:20
Kornacki: 'Trump factor' makes campaigning tricky for swing district Republicans03:53
Trump legal comeuppance threatens court traffic jam; James anticipates deferring to feds12:12
Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass06:38
At heart of special counsel's probes: Trump trying to wield power he no longer had01:42
Trump judge with sketchy record could give DOJ cause for concern in Trump case09:39
Brennan: Intel community may never fully know what was compromised by Trump06:54
Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year06:06
- Now Playing
Facts dismantle GOP effort to generate 'false sense of symmetry' between Trump and Biden02:52
- UP NEXT
'An ungovernable client': Chatty Trump is a defense attorney's worst nightmare02:09
Republicans throw 'absolute fit' that DOJ isn't biased enough in their favor06:36
Eastman faces potential disbarment and more for role in Trump scheme to subvert election02:13
Gaetz hosted odd, fake January 6 hearing on Trump's indictment day05:51
Play All