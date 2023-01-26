IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Facebook ignores risk of Trump inciting violence with lifting of ban

07:41

Anand Giridharadas, an MSNBC political analyst, talks with Alex Wagner about Meta's decision to allow Donald Trump back onto Facebook and Instagram after banning him in the wake of the January 6th insurrection he inspired. Jan. 26, 2023

