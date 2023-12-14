IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Emulating Trump, Republicans adopt fundamental indecency as core principle: Rep. Schiff

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    'Viewing their faith through the prism of politics': How Evangelicals ended up in the Trump camp

    07:59

  • Johnson vs Johnson: Republican speaker shreds his own argument for Biden impeachment

    03:31

  • 'The fact is, he has no respect.': Pelosi blasts Johnson's embrace of 'no basis' Biden impeachment

    00:30

  • Sex scandalized GOP official reportedly cites Trump values as new Republican standard

    03:12

  • Migrant families separated by Trump win major court victory though indelible trauma remains

    05:37

  • Exclusive: 'The new Ellis Island': Migrant influx tests New York City's humanitarian ideals

    11:03

  • How Trump could use loopholes to make sure no 'grown-ups in the room' get in his way

    07:35

  • Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

    06:07

  • Trump prosecution becomes race against 2024 election schedule; Courthouse becomes political prop

    04:49

  • Debased, disgraced and replaced: McCarthy quits with half a term left

    06:51

  • 'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms

    03:29

  • States bring accountability on Trump's fake elector scheme; Damning details exposed in Wisconsin

    08:58

  • Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors

    03:00

  • New task force aims to bolster U.S. institutions against Trump threat

    08:38

  • Trump's past 'bad acts' come back to haunt him in federal election subversion case

    03:35

  • For voters missing the clues to Trump's autocratic bent, his surrogates make it clear

    04:15

  • Data may be best defense against new attacks on maternal health program for Black women

    05:30

  • Supreme Court poised to engage next phase of billionaire's conservative agenda

    04:22

  • Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08

Alex Wagner Tonight

Emulating Trump, Republicans adopt fundamental indecency as core principle: Rep. Schiff

08:14

Rep. Adam Schiff, who served as the lead House manager in Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, talks with Alex Wagner about the Republican political stunt of opening an impeachment investigation into President Biden, and how Republican attacks on Biden's family members is a reflection of the party following Donald Trump's lead in being personally hurtful to political opponents. Dec. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Emulating Trump, Republicans adopt fundamental indecency as core principle: Rep. Schiff

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    'Viewing their faith through the prism of politics': How Evangelicals ended up in the Trump camp

    07:59

  • Johnson vs Johnson: Republican speaker shreds his own argument for Biden impeachment

    03:31

  • 'The fact is, he has no respect.': Pelosi blasts Johnson's embrace of 'no basis' Biden impeachment

    00:30

  • Sex scandalized GOP official reportedly cites Trump values as new Republican standard

    03:12

  • Migrant families separated by Trump win major court victory though indelible trauma remains

    05:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All