Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team
April 19, 202403:34
Alex Wagner Tonight

Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

03:34

Upon hearing rumors that House Speaker Mike Johnson was planning to change the rules to make it more difficult to remove him from the speakership, conservative Republican members organized a "Floor Action Response Team" or FART, to monitor the House floor to make sure no rules changes slipped by that would undermine their ability to threaten the speaker's job over any legislation they don't like.April 19, 2024

