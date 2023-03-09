IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Embattled Florida parents to America: You're next if DeSantis wins!

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    New batch of documents exposes extent of Fox lies about the 2020 election

    07:33

  • Another anti-drag Republican on video in a dress; TN drag ban draws ridicule

    02:23

  • Chilling effect of DeSantis crusade against New College could backfire in brain drain

    05:16

  • Women denied health care during pregnancy complications sue Texas

    06:36

  • Tough fight ahead for New College of Florida students

    01:00

  • GOP campaign stirrings put pressure on Trump investigation timeline

    03:21

  • CPAC highlights grifter, huckster wing of the Republican Party

    07:40

  • Medication abortion becomes new battleground, imperiling other aspects of health care 

    07:36

  • Swell of public support buoys New College students resisting DeSantis

    01:09

  • Tennessee legislator shocks with lynching suggestion

    04:29

  • New College students steadfast in defiance of DeSantis buzzwords and politicized agenda

    09:51

  • Reality of rich academic culture at New College defies DeSantis' belittling, smears

    05:48

  • Careless Gaetz makes hypothetical worst case real with political stunt

    02:13

  • Report shows role of 'Trump's judge whisperer' to be lucrative, sketchy

    08:13

  • New report exposes FBI reticence on Mar-a-Lago search for classified material

    08:39

  • Eli Lilly caps insulin price at $35 amid mounting political, competitive pressure

    03:04

  • TN governor haunted by cross-dress photo while signing drag ban

    01:34

  • Student loan 'fairness' debate misses economic, class, racial contexts

    10:17

  • New court documents show Fox cynicism starts at the top

    03:03

Alex Wagner Tonight

Embattled Florida parents to America: You're next if DeSantis wins!

06:43

Alex Wagner looks at the agenda Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has laid out for his state and his disingenuous pushback on criticism of his cultural crusade as parents of students at New College of Florida caution the rest of America that if DeSantis succeeds in making an example of their school, Republicans everywhere will try to follow suit. March 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Embattled Florida parents to America: You're next if DeSantis wins!

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    New batch of documents exposes extent of Fox lies about the 2020 election

    07:33

  • Another anti-drag Republican on video in a dress; TN drag ban draws ridicule

    02:23

  • Chilling effect of DeSantis crusade against New College could backfire in brain drain

    05:16

  • Women denied health care during pregnancy complications sue Texas

    06:36

  • Tough fight ahead for New College of Florida students

    01:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All