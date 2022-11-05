IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Elon Musk appears in over his head with purchase of Twitter

Ben Collins, senior reporter for NBC News, talks with Alex Wagner about the changes and mistakes Elon Musk is making as he asserts his will upon his newly purchased company, Twitter, and the potential consequences for the midterm election as Musk is dismantling the tools for maintaining order on the site. Nov. 5, 2022

