  • Trump's stunt lawsuit backfires as NYAG uses it to show his bad intentions

  • Election workers become heroes and villains in midterm spotlight

    Election turnout in Georgia 'extraordinary' so far despite obstacles to voting: Abrams 

    Patience and preparedness at the White House ahead of tense election

  • Trump settles another lawsuit; files one of his own

  • Key Trump insider given immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

  • Seeing danger in GOP election-deniers, Biden appeals to Americans to support democracy

  • Can Republicans fulfill their role in a multi-party democracy?

  • Federal judge rules against intimidating ballot box vigilantes in Arizona

  • Twitter reportedly limits content moderation ahead of midterm elections

  • Forward thinking, playing offense are opportunities for Democrats as midterms approach

  • Tim Ryan on finding "gettable voters" in his quest for a Senate seat

  • Federal officials warn of 'heightened threat' to election from violent extremists

  • DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo

  • 'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress

  • Congressional membership no guarantee of protection from violent threats

  • Pelosi attack strikes fear among popular targets of right-wing threats

  • Judge gives pass to ballot box vigilantes

  • How election officials (and individuals) can guard against ballot box intimidation tactics

  • Election conspiracy theorists focus attention on local precincts

Alex Wagner Tonight

Election turnout in Georgia 'extraordinary' so far despite obstacles to voting: Abrams 

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, talks with Alex Wagner about the remarkable early voting turnout numbers in Georgia so far and emphasizes that part of what makes them remarkable is that they are despite the voter suppression efforts put into place by her opponent Brian Kemp.Nov. 4, 2022

