IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Eastman faces potential disbarment and more for role in Trump scheme to subvert election 

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Gaetz hosted odd, fake January 6 hearing on Trump's indictment day

    05:51

  • Disgraced former NYPD chief Kerik sought millions for election subversion scheme

    04:44

  • 'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police

    08:32

  • Loyalty to Trump puts GOP in opposition to rule of law

    03:40

  • GOP 'lust to be mean to fellow human beings' manifests in DeSantis, Abbott migrant stunts

    09:03

  • Trump shouts, 'Food for everyone!', does not buy food for anyone: report

    03:30

  • Teacher ordered to stop 'illegal' lesson; racism 'too heavy to discuss,' student complains

    03:19

  • 'Goldilocks documents': How to try an Espionage Act case without spilling national secrets

    08:37

  • Why the 'alarming' inexperience of the Trump judge in the classified documents case matters

    07:20

  • Kornacki: 'Trump factor' makes campaigning tricky for swing district Republicans

    03:53

  • Trump legal comeuppance threatens court traffic jam; James anticipates deferring to feds

    12:12

  • Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass

    06:38

  • At heart of special counsel's probes: Trump trying to wield power he no longer had

    01:42

  • Trump judge with sketchy record could give DOJ cause for concern in Trump case

    09:39

  • Brennan: Intel community may never fully know what was compromised by Trump

    06:54

  • Coded comments from GOP congressmen add to concerns about violence around Trump case

    07:17

  • GOP's 'weaponization' script wears thin in defense of Trump

    03:38

  • Why Biden's documents case is nothing like Trump's despite the GOP's effort to equate them

    02:38

  • Trump leaves trail of lawyers in difficult positions on road to indictment

    03:47

Alex Wagner Tonight

Eastman faces potential disbarment and more for role in Trump scheme to subvert election 

02:13

Conservative attorney John Eastman faces potential disbarment for his role in helping to concoct the scheme to have Mike Pence reject the outcome of the 2020 election in order to overturn Donald Trump's defeat, while criminal investigations into his conduct loom closer. June 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Eastman faces potential disbarment and more for role in Trump scheme to subvert election 

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Gaetz hosted odd, fake January 6 hearing on Trump's indictment day

    05:51

  • Disgraced former NYPD chief Kerik sought millions for election subversion scheme

    04:44

  • 'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police

    08:32

  • Loyalty to Trump puts GOP in opposition to rule of law

    03:40

  • GOP 'lust to be mean to fellow human beings' manifests in DeSantis, Abbott migrant stunts

    09:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All