IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    E. Jean Carroll jury slaps Trump with penalty big enough to hurt

    11:24
  • UP NEXT

    'He is damaged goods.': Gavin Newsom assesses Trump's flaws and the key issues for 2024

    08:18

  • 'Divorce is not an option': Gavin Newsom emphasizes national unity as goal in engaging Fox News

    04:12

  • 'We keep crushing it.': Gavin Newsom cites Democratic momentum for 2024 enthusiasm

    09:40

  • 'So pathetically weak': Newsom rips GOP abandonment of immigration deal at Trump's behest

    06:17

  • Biden dedication to unions earns United Auto Workers endorsement

    04:14

  • How Joe Biden may inadvertently sabotage Nikki Haley's chances against Trump in South Carolina

    07:37

  • 'Vital piece of information': Holder encourages courts to process Trump trials quickly for voters

    08:22

  • ‘It’s going to get really, really ugly’: Alex Wagner reacts to Nikki Haley's vow to stay in the race

    01:43

  • 'Vibes' finally begin to catch up to positive economic indicators

    03:04

  • Actual governing threatens to trip up Republican anti-government messaging

    05:08

  • 'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card

    11:09

  • Nikki Haley 'rightly or wrongly' takes tepid tack against Trump

    04:32

  • Diligence of U.S. court system plays into Trump's delay strategy

    05:14

  • Trump co-defendant hopes to generate scandal to escape Georgia prosecution

    06:41

  • This time he knows how to do it: Trump telegraphs intention to 'cross the line' in second term

    03:40

  • 'Sniveling coward': Once tough-talking Republicans waste no time capitulating to Trump

    05:03

  • Right-wing executive's media empire exemplifies dangerous bias he warns against

    03:14

  • Trump tempts judge's wrath with courtroom antics at E. Jean Carroll trial

    03:58

  • Trump and the GOP are coming for you: Warren stresses reproductive rights at stake in 2024

    07:37

Alex Wagner Tonight

E. Jean Carroll jury slaps Trump with penalty big enough to hurt

11:24

Alex Wagner shares reporting from the New York Times that the penalty in Donald Trump's second court loss to E. Jean Carroll exceeds the buffer of his campaign cash and will force him to tap his own funds. MSNBC's Katie Phang and former U.S. acting solicitor general, Neal Katyal, join Alex Wagner to discuss Trump's landmark loss. Jan. 27, 2024

  • Now Playing

    E. Jean Carroll jury slaps Trump with penalty big enough to hurt

    11:24
  • UP NEXT

    'He is damaged goods.': Gavin Newsom assesses Trump's flaws and the key issues for 2024

    08:18

  • 'Divorce is not an option': Gavin Newsom emphasizes national unity as goal in engaging Fox News

    04:12

  • 'We keep crushing it.': Gavin Newsom cites Democratic momentum for 2024 enthusiasm

    09:40

  • 'So pathetically weak': Newsom rips GOP abandonment of immigration deal at Trump's behest

    06:17

  • Biden dedication to unions earns United Auto Workers endorsement

    04:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All