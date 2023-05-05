IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'This is really a five alarm fire': Supreme Court in crisis after spate of scandals

  • New reports broaden picture of questionable gifts, income to Clarence and Ginni Thomas

    DOJ has cooperating witness in Trump documents case; issues 'wave of new subpoenas': NYT

    Tucker remarks on 'how white men fight' ignored previous day's rioting by Trump supporters

  • Controversial text reveals nature of Tucker Carlson's white supremacy on Fox

  • 'Waves of volunteers' lend resourcefulness to Ukraine military

  • For Trump, GOP primary debates a question of risk versus reward

  • Reality catches up with early ideals of digital news

  • How Trump's pattern of behavior strengthens E. Jean Carroll's case against him

  • What the writers strike is all about

  • Republican policy on climate change takes a turn for the absurd

  • Trump and allies work to water down meaning of 'insurrection' to excuse January 6 riot

  • Alito complains about criticism amid Supreme Court legitimacy's downward spiral 

  • 'Exonerated Five' member wishes fair justice for Trump but recognizes 'karma'

  • Trump defense in Carroll case recalls pre-MeToo attitudes

  • Trump lawyers' disingenuous plea for help from Congress met with scorn

  • Carlson firing sends Fox viewers to Newsmax in ironic reprise of election fallout

  • DeSantis antagonism of New College exacerbates brain drain

  • Embarrassing vulgarities at heart of Tucker Carlson dismissal: NYT

  • Right-wing tests corporations with pressure to roll back social consciousness

DOJ has cooperating witness in Trump documents case; issues 'wave of new subpoenas': NYT

Mary McCord, former principal deputy assistant attorney general for the DOJ's National Security Division, talks with Alex Wagner about new reporting from The New York Times about avenues of inquiry being pursued by the DOJ in the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation. May 5, 2023

