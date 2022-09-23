DOJ 'going to investigate the hell out of this' after court victory on Trump docs: Rohde

David Rohde, executive editor for news at NewYorker.com, talks with Alex Wagner about how the Justice Department will proceed with the investigation of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago now that they've cleared a major court hurdle, sharing reporting from a law enforcement official that "they're going to investigate the hell out of this." Sept. 23, 2022