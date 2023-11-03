IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

DOJ calls out Trump defense foot-dragging strategy; implores Trump judge not to be 'manipulated'

Alex Wagner reports breaking news that Donald Trump is appealing his gag order and says he'll contest that order all the way to the Supreme Court. Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, discusses that news as well as efforts by Justice Department prosecutors to push back on a strategy by Trump's defense team to play Trump's many cases against each other to force delays. Nov. 3, 2023

