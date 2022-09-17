IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents

    06:18
  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman moves on from stroke with new empathy and renewed disdain for GOP cruelty

    10:36

  • Trump court stacking project bears fruit in case against DOJ search

    04:29

  • GOP governors follow shameful history with cruel stunt abusing migrants

    05:01

  • Focus groups offer insights on less-engaged voters and political opportunities 

    04:55

  • Abrams pursues a campaign of inclusion in seeking the governor's office in Georgia

    10:04

  • Stacey Abrams on reconciling political freedoms and personal choice on abortion

    04:29

  • Republican power grab in the judiciary warps midterm election dynamic

    09:05

  • How one law firm became the engine behind Trump's war on the judiciary and democracy

    08:21

  • Lindsey Graham hands Democrats a gift with federal abortion ban proposal

    02:22

  • Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse

    07:37

  • LGBTQ advocates unwilling to cede ground on rights to extremist GOP candidates

    06:17

  • Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:57

  • UK enters new era in time of economic tumult

    01:12

  • DOJ turns to Trump's post-election fundraising; Bannon is frog-marched to face the music 

    04:27

  • In appeal, DOJ explains Judge Cannon's error in pausing Trump documents investigation

    08:34

  • Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned a world of changes

    05:39

  • Michigan example exposes dishonesty of GOP insistence on abortion as a 'state issue'

    02:53

  • Bannon reportedly faces indictment beyond protection of Trump pardon

    03:43

  • New report on extremist group shows alarming penetration of civic institutions

    08:52

Alex Wagner Tonight

DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents

06:18

Neal Katyal, former U.S. acting solicitor general, talks with Alex Wagner about the DOJ asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay to halt the special master's review of the roughly 100 classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago so that the criminal investigation and intelligence damage assessment can both proceed.Sept. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents

    06:18
  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman moves on from stroke with new empathy and renewed disdain for GOP cruelty

    10:36

  • Trump court stacking project bears fruit in case against DOJ search

    04:29

  • GOP governors follow shameful history with cruel stunt abusing migrants

    05:01

  • Focus groups offer insights on less-engaged voters and political opportunities 

    04:55

  • Abrams pursues a campaign of inclusion in seeking the governor's office in Georgia

    10:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All