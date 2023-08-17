IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers

    07:57
    Republican finds limit to his 'back the blue' stance in aggressive arrest

    02:51

  • 'A frightened little boy, deep down': Defendant Trump struggling with new status: Mary Trump

    07:22

  • 'Shockingly embarrassing': Trump stuck on old tricks even as the game has changed

    03:58

  • With new indictments, things get real for Trump's fake electors

    04:48

  • Giuliani finds himself on the wrong end of his favorite anti-Mafia tool in Georgia case

    06:27

  • Former Kanye publicist named in Trump Georgia case; could mean justice for election workers

    04:24

  • 'Cold dose of reality': Judge requires lawyer oversight of defendant Trump; dismissive of candidacy

    09:08

  • First Family scandals hardly unique to Biden

    04:07

  • 'She knows who she is dealing with here': Judge sets limits for Trump; violation seems inevitable

    06:41

  • 'Blinking red light' scandal of Kushner's Saudi billions looms as GOP faceplants on Hunter Biden 

    07:06

  • 'Jaw-dropping': New report details extent of billionaires' luxury gifts to Clarence Thomas

    05:08

  • How the history of Lahaina compounds the tragedy of the Maui fire devastation

    06:30

  • Man who made violent threats against Biden and prominent Democrats shot dead by FBI

    08:13

  • 'His mouth has been his biggest enemy': Trump Georgia indictment could come with gag order

    03:18

  • Trump's Twitter habit comes back to haunt him; Here's what a search warrant might reveal

    06:54

  • Now it's serious: Special counsel's new focus could threaten Trump's piggy bank

    08:25

  • Trump judge in docs case makes misguided argument curiously similar to Fox News guest: Weissmann

    04:01

  • Ohio voters defeat Republican proposal seen as obstacle to codifying abortion rights: AP

    07:33

  • Trump's mask slips further with choice of Alabama political event

    05:10

Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers

07:57

As the legal pressure on Donald Trump intensifies, so has the degree of invective he has leveled as prosecutors, judges, and political opponents, and some supporters of Trump appear to be following his lead. Michelle Goldberg, columnist for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's animosity toward law enforcement and the dangerous conditions he is creating. Aug. 17, 2023

    Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers

    07:57
    Republican finds limit to his 'back the blue' stance in aggressive arrest

    02:51

  • 'A frightened little boy, deep down': Defendant Trump struggling with new status: Mary Trump

    07:22

  • 'Shockingly embarrassing': Trump stuck on old tricks even as the game has changed

    03:58

  • With new indictments, things get real for Trump's fake electors

    04:48

  • Giuliani finds himself on the wrong end of his favorite anti-Mafia tool in Georgia case

    06:27

