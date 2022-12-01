Dire economic stakes have Biden admin eager for rail labor resolution

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talks with Alex Wagner about the economic concerns driving the Biden administration's eagerness to take whatever solution will pass Congress to resolve the train labor standoff even though the administration is generally supportive of more paid sick leave, a key sticking point in negotiations. Dec. 1, 2022

