Diligence of U.S. court system plays into Trump's delay strategy

Donald Trump's primary legal strategy spanning across all of his cases appears to be to delay progress as much as possible, at least until he can regain office and abuse his power to make all of his legal problems go away. The U.S. court system, with its patient processes and redundant reviews seems happy to oblige him in that goal. Melissa Murray, professor of law at NYU, and Michael Schmidt, investigative reporter for The New York Times, discuss with Alex Wagner. Jan. 19, 2024